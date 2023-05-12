Best Games on PS Plus: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Ghostbusters and Much More

May means even more games for PlayStation Plus. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is one of the early PS5 titles to take advantage of the console's solid-state storage and it's coming to PS Plus on May 16.

Other major games coming to PS Plus on Tuesday are the remaster of Ghostbusters: The Video Game, the most recent Tomb Raider trilogy, and the unique puzzle game Humanity that can also be played on the PSVR 2. For those into retro games, PS Plus Premium subscribers (as opposed to Essential and Extra tier subscribers) have access to three classic games: Syphon Filter: Logan's Shadow, Blade Dancer: Lineage of Light, and Pursuit Force.

Here are some notable PlayStation Plus inclusions so far:

There are some notable games on that list, but it also lacks the blockbuster Day 1 vibe of Xbox Game Pass, which has big debuts like Halo Infinite. Extra costs $15 a month, $40 for three months or $100 for a year. (In the UK it's £11, £32 or £84, respectively, and in Australia it's AU$19, AU$55 or AU$135.)

Watch this: PlayStation Plus: Picking the Best Tier 10:39

The more expensive Premium tier ($18 or £13.49 a month) also includes download and streaming access to about 500 older games, mostly from pre-PS4 consoles, most of which will run at 60 frames per second. It also includes access to game demos. You can try games like Horizon: Forbidden West, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands and Hot Wheels Unleashed. (Note: In Australia the Premium tier is called Deluxe and costs AU$22 a month.)

One of the better aspects of the new PS Plus is there are plenty of cult and indie favorites in the Extra/Premium tier.

Here are some older or lesser-known picks so far:

Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories

XCOM 2

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Pathfinder: Kingmaker

Pillars of Eternity II

South Park: The Stick of Truth

Tetris Effect

Outer Wilds

Read more: Best Game Subscription Services

I'll update this list as more games are added, and as my colleagues remind me of top-tier classics I've missed.

Read more: PlayStation Plus vs. PlayStation Now