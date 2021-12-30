Best Game Pass and Xbox Live deals

Deal Savings Price





Whether you're one of the lucky ones who've managed to snag a next-gen Xbox Series X, or are still gaming away on your trusty Xbox One, a subscription plan is one of the best ways to get the most out of your console. Unfortunately, with three different membership plans out there, its not always easy to find the one that's going to be best for your needs. We're going to break down the different subscriptions that Microsoft offers, and the best deals available on each plan so you can get exactly what you need for less.

Gold vs. Game Pass vs. Ultimate

There are not one, but three different services that you can subscribe to to beef up your gaming experience on the Xbox, so which should you get? Well, it really depends on what type of gamer you are. You can check out our detailed breakdown here, but these are the major differences so you can pick the plan that's right for you:

Gold

If you prefer the multiplayer mayhem of online gaming, then a Gold membership is pretty much a necessity. To play nearly any game online, whether it's running-and-gunning in the latest competitive shooter, or mowing down hoards of zombies with your buddies on the other side of the country, you'll need to have and Xbox Live Gold membership to do it. Though, as of last April, free-to-play games like Fortnite and Warzone are will no longer require one. Gold costs $10/moth, or you can sign up for a three month subscription for $25 and save a few bucks each month.

Game Pass

If you prefer a single player experience, then Game Pass is a great bargain. Signing up instantly gives you access to over 400 games from the Xbox catalogue. There's a huge array of games available, from major titles like Batman: Arkham Knight and Back 4 Blood, to small charming indies like Hades and Firewatch. Plus, classics from the 360 era like Mass Effect and Fallout: New Vegas.

There are two versions of this subscription, one for console users, and one for PC users, but they both cost $10/month. The only major difference is that the PC plan as includes a subscription to EA Play, which adds a few more titles to your library, and provides some exclusive rewards and content for select EA games. You there is also a three months for $1 promotion available on the PC subscription available now.

Game Pass Ultimate

Game Pass Ultimate is the best of both worlds. At $15/month, an Ultimate subscription bundles both Gold and Game pass for $5 less than it would cost to sign up separately. You'll get access to the entire Game Pass library on you console, PC and even your mobile device, as well as a Gold membership so you can play games online as well. You'll also get perks like exclusive offers and in-game content, and it includes the EA Play subscription. For all-around gamers who don't want to compromise, this is your best bet. And when you sign up right now you'll get your first month for just $1.

The best subscription deals available right now

Unlike the comparable subscriptions for PlayStation, there's, unfortunately, no annual membership plan available for either Gold or Game Pass, which makes it a little bit harder to consistently find them at a good value. While deals directly from Xbox do flare up occasionally, they're inconsistent, and usually just for new subscribers. However, other retailers and third parties do occasionally have deals on digital codes to help you save some cash each month. Here are the best ones we've found that are available right now.

Microsoft If you're looking for multiplayer mayhem, then this is going to be your best bet for a good value. This bundle from Best Buy costs $60 for a whole year, which cuts the monthly cost in half to just $5.

Microsoft For PC users looking to try out tons of new games, this is a great bargain. If you're a new subscriber, when you sign up now, you'll get your first month of Game Pass for just $1, followed by two months for free. That brings the per month cost down to just $7.50.