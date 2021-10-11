Best Buy is giving out free Gigantamax Pikachu and Eevee codes for Pokemon Sword and Shield

The Pokemon Company

The Pokemon Company has teamed up with Best Buy for a limited-time Pokemon promotion. From Oct. 10 to Oct. 24, you can pick up a free Dynamax Crystal code card from participating Best Buy stores around the US.

The code cards can be redeemed in Pokemon Sword and Shield, and they grant you Dynamax Crystals that summon Gigantamax Pikachu and Gigantamax Eevee. Each Pokemon has its Hidden Ability and knows the moves Wish and Celebrate to commemorate the launch of the Pokemon TCG: Celebrations set. You can see more details about the Pokemon below.

Gigantamax Pikachu

Ability: Lightning Rod

Moves: Celebrate, Double Team, Thunderbolt, Wish

Gigantamax Eevee

Ability: Anticipation

Moves: Celebrate, Wish, Double Edge, Swift

How to redeem code cards

Once you've picked up a free code card from Best Buy, you'll need to fire up your copy of Pokemon Sword or Shield and follow these steps to receive your Dynamax Crystals:

Open Mystery Gift from the menu screen Choose Get a Mystery Gift Choose Get with Code/Password Connect online and input the code when prompted

Once you've received your Dynamax Crystals in-game, you can use them to summon Gigantamax Pikachu and Gigantamax Eevee at the Watchtower Lair in the Wild Area. If you're able to defeat the Pokemon in battle, you'll then have a chance to capture them.

Gigantamax Pikachu and Gigantamax Eevee are normally hard to come by. The Pokemon were originally given out as an exclusive bonus to Sword and Shield players who had save data for Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu and Let's Go, Eevee on their Switch. After that, they briefly appeared in Max Raid battles as part of a limited-time event, making the Best Buy promotion a good opportunity to get them if you've previously missed out.

Pokemon Sword and Shield launched for Nintendo Switch in November 2019 and have been a big commercial success, selling more than 20 million copies combined. More Pokemon games are on the way to the system in the next few months. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl launch on Nov. 19, while Pokemon Legends: Arceus arrives on Jan. 28.