On Friday, Apple Arcade added Badland Party to its catalog of more than 200 games. Just like its predecessors -- Badland and Badland 2 -- Badland Party is wildly addictive side-scrolling fun.

In the game, you must guide Clones through the beautiful yet sinister, obstacle-ridden world of Badland. As you master the tap-to-fly mechanics, make sure to pick up collectibles along the way. These will spawn more Clones to help you move large rocks and free yourself from dangling vines. Explore different worlds, defeat machines and solve puzzles. The game gets pretty challenging, but there are frequent checkpoints.

Badland Party is HypeHype's latest game and expands on the previous two endless runners. Tackle a level in single-player, as well as local or online multiplayer for two to four players. Badland Party has 30 characters to unlock like Clony, Fury, Cyclo and Snorf to navigate across four different worlds with dozens of unique levels.

Apple Arcade adds new games and content updates every week. If you're interested in trying Apple Arcade, you can get a three-month free trial with the purchase of a new device, or one month for free if you're signing up for the first time. Open the App Store and tap the joystick icon at the bottom of the screen to launch the service.