Arcade1Up Has Packed 50 Games Into Its New Infinity Game Board, Available Now for $500

Family game nights can be a ton of fun, but not everyone has a place to store tons of different games or wants to worry about switching between all of them. Arcade1Up has a lot of great options on the market from arcade cabinets to its Infinity Game Table, and now the company is reinventing game night yet again. Meet the Infinity Game Board, a portable digital gaming screen with 50 games built for the whole family and priced at $500.

This 18.5-inch display can be used at a table, on the couch or anywhere else that you find the urge to play some games. It comes with classic Hasbro games like Clue, Scrabble, Yahtzee and Monopoly, and much more. For the younger crowd, the Infinity Game Board also has Operation, Sorry, Candy Land, Chutes and Ladders and more to be enjoyed. There's an online store with more than 50 other games and activities that you can add.

It offers an interactive experience for up to six players at the same time. They can all play locally on the same device or online via the built-in Wi-Fi on the hardware. If you love to have game nights with friends and family, you'll definitely want to check one of these out. You can get it now from Best Buy, both in store and online.