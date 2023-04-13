Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you Accept
X
Roku's New Plus Series TVBest Internet ProvidersTry CNET Daily Deals TextsYou Should Get More SleepCurrent Refinance RatesBest Solar CompaniesEPA's Vehicle Emissions RulesWhere's Your Tax Refund?
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement

Arcade1Up Has Packed 50 Games Into Its New Infinity Game Board, Available Now for $500

It's exclusive to Best Buy, but you can get your hands on one right away.

Jared DiPane
Jared DiPane
Jared DiPane Managing Editor, Commerce
Jared DiPane is a Managing Editor on CNET's Commerce Team. He leads a team which helps find and deliver all the best deals and tips on how to maximize your money. With over 10 years of experience, he's managed commerce content and initiatives for Digital Trends, Mobile Nations, & Future PLC. When not deal hunting, he's likely spending time with his family, building something or researching his next big purchase.
Expertise Deals and Shopping Tips
See full bio
Jared DiPane
Infinity Game Board on a carpet floor
Arcade1Up

Family game nights can be a ton of fun, but not everyone has a place to store tons of different games or wants to worry about switching between all of them. Arcade1Up has a lot of great options on the market from arcade cabinets to its Infinity Game Table, and now the company is reinventing game night yet again. Meet the Infinity Game Board, a portable digital gaming screen with 50 games built for the whole family and priced at $500. 

Arcade1Up Infinity Game Board See at Best Buy
Arcade1Up Infinity Game Board

This 18.5-inch display can be used at a table, on the couch or anywhere else that you find the urge to play some games. It comes with classic Hasbro games like Clue, Scrabble, Yahtzee and Monopoly, and much more. For the younger crowd, the Infinity Game Board also has Operation, Sorry, Candy Land, Chutes and Ladders and more to be enjoyed. There's an online store with more than 50 other games and activities that you can add.

It offers an interactive experience for up to six players at the same time. They can all play locally on the same device or online via the built-in Wi-Fi on the hardware. If you love to have game nights with friends and family, you'll definitely want to check one of these out. You can get it now from Best Buy, both in store and online.