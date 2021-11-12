Apple Arcade gets 2 new games: Galaga Wars and Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD

Apple; screenshot by CNET

Galaga Wars and Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD joined Apple Arcade on Friday. Apple's $5 per month mobile-gaming subscription service has more than 220 games to play on multiple iOS devices.

Galaga Wars is based on the original fixed shooter game from 1981. Dive into the nostalgic instant-blaster and destroy an endless onslaught of aliens and other enemies. Each ship has different abilities, so you can change up your strategy.

Apple's App Store already offers Galaga Wars, but with that standard version, you'll encounter in-app purchases and advertisements. With an Apple Arcade subscription, you get the game fully unlocked, no ads.

Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD is an exciting tower-defense game and the follow-up to Legends of Kingdom Rush (also available on Apple Arcade). Defend the realm from dragons, ravenous plants, and inhabitants of the underworld. Build and upgrade more than 18 towers with different abilities to best suit your defense strategy. Choose from 16 heroes to train and take on more than 40 enemies.

In addition to the new titles, you can check out updates to Spire Blast, Temple Run: Puzzle Adventure, Sping, and Lego Brawls. You can look forward to Dandara: Trials of Fear, Splitter Critters and more coming to the service soon.

If you're interested in trying Apple Arcade, you can get a three-month free trial with the purchase of a new device, or one month for free if you're signing up for the first time. Open the App Store and tap the little joystick icon at the bottom of the screen to launch the service.