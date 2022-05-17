Apex Legends Mobile, a free battle royale hero shooter, is now available for download on Android and iOS.

According to Electronic Arts, Apex Legends is designed for mobile devices with its streamlined controls and optimizations for quality battle royale gameplay on a tablet or phone. So far, Apex Legends Mobile carries 4.7 out of 5 stars on Google Play with more than 60,000 reviews. In the App Store, the new game has 4.3 out of 5 stars and 3,400 ratings.

In Season One of Apex Legends Mobile, players can choose from iconic Legends characters as well as some new faces exclusive to mobile. The familiar, fast-paced gameplay will also add new maps, modes, progressions and live events every season. The app is free to download, but players may encounter in-app purchases.

Check out the trailer here:

How to download for iOS

1. Visit the Apex Legends Mobile subsection on EA's website

2. Click Download on the App Store

3. You'll be redirected to the App Store.

4. Click Get to start the download.

How to download for Android

1. Visit the Apex Legends Mobile subsection on EA's website

2. Click Get it on Google Play

3. Once you're redirected to the Google Play Store, click Install.



When I clicked install, the Google Play Store noted that the app was 2.7GB and asked if I wanted to wait until Wi-Fi was available or download right away. This message didn't appear when I tried to download for iOS. Apple lists the game size as 3.5GB, requiring iOS 11, iPadOS 11 or later. If you're downloading for Android, make sure your phone is upgraded to Android 6 or later.

Respawn and EA announced Apex Legends Mobile in 2019 and began beta testing last year. The mobile game looks like it'll offer the same experience that millions of players have been enjoying since the Fortnite competitor launched in early 2019.

For more, check out Apex Legends Season 13: Ranked Changes, New Legend, and Map Updates and Apex Legends: The Titanfall Battle Royale Game That Lets You Play Your Way.