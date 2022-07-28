Annapurna Interactive Showcase 2022: 6 Indie Games Coming Soon

Annapurna Interactive held its second annual showcase on Thursday and unveiled a number of new games, updates and developer projects. The video game publisher is behind hit games like Outer Wilds, The Pathless, The Artful Escape and Stray.

Here's everything announced at the showcase that gamers can look forward to in 2022 and beyond.

Games Coming Soon

Hindsight

Annapurna Interactive

Narrative exploration game Hindsight was first announced last year. At Thursday's showcase, developers said the game would launch on Aug. 4 for Nintendo Switch, Steam and iOS. Hindsight takes the player through a woman's life from birth to present day as she navigates the loss of her mother. The game was developed by Joel McDonald, creator of zen puzzle game Prune, which is available on Apple Arcade.

Bounty Star

Annapurna Interactive

Bounty Star is a 3D action game that mixes robots and cowboys. The game tells the story of Clementine McKinney, an ex-soldier with a penchant for fighting. Bounty Star is headed to Xbox X, S and One, as well as PS4, PS5 and Steam in 2023.

Flock

Annapurna Interactive

Assume the role of a shepherd and take flight, collecting creatures with your friends in the multiplayer co-op game Flock. Soar through stunning environments and recruit unique flying beings to your flock. The new game from Hollow Ponds and Richard Hogg is coming to Game Pass on Xbox X, S and One -- as well as PS4, PS5 and Steam in 2023

Uvula

We didn't get a lot of detail about Uvula, a new game coming from Keita Takahashi. The Japanese game designer is the mind behind titles like Wattam, Noby Noby Boy and Glitch. Check out the teaser trailer here:

The Lost Wild



Annapurna Interactive

If you're a fan of the Jurassic Park franchise, you'll definitely want to keep your eyes peeled for The Lost Wild. The first-person survival horror story drops you into a primal world dominated by dinosaurs. When a mysterious voice on the radio offers hope of survival, you set off on an adventure to uncover the mystery of how this world came to be. You can wishlist the game on Steam now.

Thirsty Suitors

Outerloop

Thirsty Suitors is a stylish story-driven action title that puts a new spin on relationships, family pressures, culture and self-expression. You play as Jala Jayratnae, a young woman who's come back home for her sister's wedding. Jala's exes get wind that the notorious heartbreaker is back in town and confrontations abound. I got to see an early demo of this game in June and it looks amazing. Thirsty Suitors is coming to Game Pass on Xbox X, S and One -- as well as PS4, PS5, Steam and Nintendo Switch in 2023.

Platform announcements

In addition to revealing new games, Annapurna Interactive also noted that some already available games will be coming to new platforms. Here's what to look forward to:

Outer Wilds is headed to PS5, Xbox X and S on Sept. 15. If you've already purchased the game for Xbox One or PS4, you'll get the new version for free. The title is also coming to Nintendo Switch at a later date.

is headed to PS5, Xbox X and S on Sept. 15. If you've already purchased the game for Xbox One or PS4, you'll get the new version for free. The title is also coming to Nintendo Switch at a later date. The Pathless is coming to Xbox, Game Pass and Switch this winter.

is coming to Xbox, Game Pass and Switch this winter. Solar Ash will launch for Steam users on Dec. 6 and arrive for Game Pass this winter.

will launch for Steam users on Dec. 6 and arrive for Game Pass this winter. Maquette is headed to Xbox, Game Pass and Steam this winter.

Graceful Decay

Shadow Drops

After the show, Annapurna Interactive released Hohokum on Steam. Hohokum lets players take on the role of a flying kite that travels to different worlds. The game was originally released in 2014 from developers Honeyslug and Richard Hogg.

For a darker game experience, Annapurna Interactive has also made What Remains of Edith Finch natively available on PS5, Xbox X and S in 4K 60fps. If you already own the game on Xbox One or PS4, you'll get the upgrade for free.

Annapurna Interactive

Developers to watch

During the showcase, Annapurna Interactive spotlighted new partnerships with a few developers. German studio Third Shift talked about their upcoming single-player adventure game, Forever Ago. Viewers got a peek at studios like Yarn Owl, Cardboard Computer (the studio behind Kentucky Route Zero) and DreamFeel (the Studio behind If Found).