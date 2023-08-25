X

AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT and 7800 XT Are Coming for Your 1440p Gaming

The company's new midrange graphics cards start at $449.

amd-radeon-rx-7800-xt-3
AMD

Now that it's covered the high end with its Radeon RX 7900 XT and XTX GPUs and the low with the RX 7600, AMD brings its latest RDNA 3-generation GPUs into the mainstream, targeting gamers who want better-than-basic 1440p gameplay (around 70fps and higher, depending upon quality settings). Starting at $449 and $499 for the RX 7700 XT and RX 7800 XT, on price they compete with roughly with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti. We'll have to wait to see how they compare on frame rates.

AMD offers its own model of the 7800 XT in addition to third-party providers, but the 7700 XT will only be available from its board partners, like Sapphire and XFX. They both start shipping in early September. The company won't state particular frame rates, but it promises that it will run the very demanding Starfield well at 1440p. The new game will be bundled with the cards when they ship on Sept. 6.

Specifications


Radeon RX 7800 XTRadeon RX 7700 XT
Memory 16GB GDDR612GB GDDR6
Memory bandwidth (GBps) 624423
GPU clock (GHz, base/boost) 2.12/2.432.17/2.54
Memory data rate/Interface 19.5Gbps/256 bits18Gbps/192 bits
Compute units and Ray accelerators 6054
Streaming multiprocessors 3,8403,456
AI accelerators 120108
Process 5nm and 6nm5nm and 6nm
TBP/min PSU (watts) 263W/700W245W/700W
Connectors 2x DP 2.1, 1x HDMI 2.12x DP 2.1, 1x HDMI 2.1
Bus PCIe 4.0x16PCIe 4.0x16
Size n/an/a
Launch price $499$449
Ship date Sept. 6, 2023Sept. 6, 2023

The company also launched (finally!) its one-click optimization option, Hypr-RX, which it announced in January at CES 2023. It delivers a solution more like Nvidia's DLSS 3, incorporating its Boost and Anti-Lag optimization with its Super Resolution upscaling. It does require developer participation, because the settings have to be custom-tuned for each game. It's slated to arrive in September.

AMD also provided an update for its FidelityFX Super Resolution 3, which incorporates a DLSS 3-like frame-generation technology -- Fluid Motion Frames, in addition to its Boost and Anti-Lag Plus. AMD intends it to run on all graphics cards, though it's not recommended for its cards earlier than the first generation of its RDNA architecture. The exception is Hypr-RX (by March of 2024), which will be able to apply FMF to any DirectX 11 or higher game running its driver.

Like all its FidelityFX features, it requires game integration. The company also says it will work on Xbox Series X, Series S and PS5 games. It's slated to launch in games starting in early fall in the first games, Immortals of Aveum and Forspoken. 

