Amazon Launches Invitation-Based Ordering for PS5 and Xbox Series X

Amazon launched a new ordering option in the US on Thursday for high-demand, low-supply products such as the highly coveted Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. Instead of being able to instantly add these high-demand products to your cart, you'll need to request an invitation, which Amazon will then process. If their invitation is granted, customers will receive an email with instructions on how to purchase the item, according Amazon.

The new Xbox and PlayStation systems have been known to be scooped by bots and price gougers, who turn and sell them at a hefty premium elsewhere. Amazon's new ordering option was developed to mitigate this and help prevent inventory shortages, as earlier reported by TechCrunch. The company will check to ensure that genuine customers are attempting to purchase high-demand products, according to Amazon.

Amazon

The PS5 and Xbox are just the first products to feature this option. Amazon plans to expand the ordering feature to other items and countries in the future. The feature will come at no cost to customers, and you don't need a Prime membership to access the feature.

"We work hard every day to provide customers with low prices, vast selection, and fast delivery," said Llew Mason, vice president of consumer engagement at Amazon. "This includes developing a shopping experience where customers can purchase the items they're interested in without having to worry about bad actors buying and reselling them at a much higher price."