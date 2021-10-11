Amazon Games provides more details on New World server transfers

Amazon Games

Amazon Games' New World launched to huge numbers on Sept. 28. So huge that it had to create dozens of servers to accommodate the more than 900,000 players who tried to play the game. Instead of waiting in long queues to join a particular server, players went to any server with the expectation of being able to transfer their characters later on, but that appears to not be the case.

A thread on the New World forums went up Friday detailing how server transfers would work. One particular point that caused a backlash from players is limiting character transfers to certain regions. This means players who joined a US server but really wanted to be in the European Union server won't be able to move their characters over. It's also the same for US players on the West Coast who want to join a server on the East Coast and vice versa.

Players are upset because Amazon Games tweeted on launch day that players will be able to transfer characters to different regions.

"Yes, you can move between regions if you want," the official Twitter account said to one Twitter user on Sept. 28.

Amazon Games now says "the original information provided was incorrect."

Players expressed their anger over this issue this week on social media. Multiple Reddit threads focused on this change with some saying they plan on leaving the game over this.

"Well there goes 100 hrs spent on my character! I am EU player that went to US east because EU servers were all full and now this! Lost a player…. Really sad," one poster said.

Amazon Games didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.