Amazon Games addresses New World issues as players leave

Amazon Games

New World, Amazon Games' massively multiplayer online role-playing game, made a big debut, with more than 900,000 people playing when it was released at the end of September. Just over a month since then, players began leaving in large numbers as more game exploits have been found, causing Amazon Games to step in.

Amazon Games provided an update Wednesday on the New World forum. The studio says it'll monitor the economy of the game to make sure it's within acceptable levels and will proceed to ban players who made use of a gold exploit. A big patch is planned for November that'll bring some much-requested adjustments.

Some other announcements made in the post include the opening of character transfers, which caused some concern among players who found out they wouldn't be able to move their character to any server they wanted. There'll also be upcoming changes to player-versus-player combat and end-game content, and other bugs will be removed.

Though New World started strong, becoming one of the most played games on Steam, the numbers have since fallen off. According to Steam Charts, the player count was hovering at around 300,000 on Thursday and has been on the decline throughout October.