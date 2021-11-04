Amazon Games addresses New World issues as players leave the game

Amazon Games

New World, Amazon Games' massively multiplayer online RPG, made a big debut with more than 900,000 people playing the game when it was released at the end of September. Just over a month since then, players began leaving the game in large numbers as more game exploits have been found causing Amazon Games to step in.

Amazon Games provided an update on the current state of the game Wednesday on the New World forum. The studio says it will monitor the economy of the game to make sure it's within acceptable levels and will proceed to ban players who made use of a gold exploit found in the game. A big patch is planned for November that will bring some much-requested adjustments to the game.

Some other announcements made in the post include the opening of character transfers, which caused some concern among players who found out they wouldn't be able to move their character to any server they wanted. There will also be upcoming changes to player-vs-player combat, end-game content and other bugs that will be removed from the game.

Although New World started strong, becoming one of the most played games on Steam, the numbers have since fallen off. According to Steam Charts, the player count hovers around 300,000 Thursday and has been on the decline throughout October.