Activision Blizzard workers walk out following Raven Software layoffs

Activision Blizzard is once again dealing with workers upset with the actions of the company. This time around, it doesn't involve allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination, but rather a group of contractors who were laid off last week.

Raven Software, one of the studios that works on Call of Duty: Warzone and is owned by Activision Blizzard, fired at least a dozen quality assurance contractors on Friday due to reorganization. This led to a walkout protest of more than 200 quality assurance workers across the company on Tuesday, according to The Washington Post. The employees joined the protest of 60 Raven Software employees who walked out on Monday in response to the laid-off workers.

The group laid off recently relocated to Wisconsin where Raven Software is in order to continue work, but were given notice that they would be terminated in late January. Protesting workers demanded the company reverse plans for layoffs at Raven Software and for all laid-off staff to receive full-time positions.

Today workers from Raven QA are walking out for the second day in a row. They are joined by workers from QATX, QAMN, and Blizzard QA. These workers are standing in solidarity with the statement Raven QA put forward yesterday. They are using the social media hashtag #WeAreRaven — ABetterABK 💙 ABK Workers Alliance (@ABetterABK) December 7, 2021

In July, the state of California filed a lawsuit against Activision Blizzard for its "frat boy" workplace culture, which had numerous complaints of harassment and discrimination toward female workers. Since then, federal government agencies also filed suit against the company. Last month, a report revealed company CEO Bobby Kotick was aware of various workplace complaints for years.

Activision Blizzard didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.