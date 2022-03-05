Activision Blizzard Sued for Wrongful Death of Female Employee

Getty Images

If you're struggling with negative thoughts or suicidal feelings, resources are available to help. In the US, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255; in the UK, call the Samaritans at 116 123; and in Australia, call Lifeline at 13 11 14. Additionally, you can find help at these 13 suicide and crisis intervention hotlines.

Last summer, game publisher Activision Blizzard faced multiple legal troubles regarding sexual harassment toward female employees. The family of one employee who died by suicide is now suing the company, alleging that sexual harassment played a part in her death.

Kerri Moynihan, who was a finance manager at Activision Blizzard, was found dead at a company retreat in 2017. Her parents filed a wrongful death lawsuit this week against Activision Blizzard, according to a Washington Post report Friday.

The complaint, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, alleges that when approached by investigators from the Anaheim Police Department, Moynihan's supervisor at the time denied having a relationship with her. The suit says that when police requested access to Moynihan's company-issued laptop and cellphone, Activision Blizzard refused and claimed the devices had been "wiped."

An Activision Blizzard spokesperson said in an emailed statement Friday that the company will address the complaint filed but that it didn't have any further comment other than saying: "We at Activision Blizzard were, and continue to be, deeply saddened by the tragic death of Ms. Moynihan, who was a valued member of the company."

Activision Blizzard's legal troubles began in July, when California's Department of Fair Employment and Housing filed suit against the company, accusing it of sexual harassment and gender discrimination and of fostering a "frat boy" culture. The complaint referenced the alleged harassment of Moynihan but didn't name her. Both the US Securities and Exchange Commission and US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission investigated the company regarding discrimination practices. Since then, Activision Blizzard has paid $18 million in fines and fired more than 20 employees.

CEO Bobby Kotick came under fire in November after The Wall Street Journal reported that he'd been aware for years of workplace harassment. Kotick and the company said at the time that the claim was "inaccurate and misleading."

In January, Microsoft announced that it would acquire Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion. Xbox boss Phil Spencer promised a culture change at the company following its acquisition.