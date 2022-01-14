Activision asks court for real identities of Call of Duty cheats sellers

Activision

Activision is seeking the real names and identities of the makers of cheat software being sold to Call of Duty players. The request is a part of the legal action Activision is taking in the United States District Court Central District of California against German corporation EngineOwning -- which Activision alleges sells cheats for several of its Call of Duty games.

In a court filing Thursday, spotted earlier by Axios, Activision has asked "for leave to serve fifteen subpoenas necessary for Activision to learn the identities of unnamed or alias 'Doe' Defendants in this action and to ensure that all necessary parties have been named in this lawsuit."

Activision is proposing to use social media, payment processors, domain name services, Github Code Repositories and Steam to track down the cheat makers' names, addresses, email addresses, IP addresses and other identifiable information. The defendants have also "created accounts and groups intended to 'troll' Activision and its counsel," Activision alleged Thursday.

The original complaint was filed Jan. 4.

"Activision has spent and continues to spend an enormous amount of resources to combat cheating in its games," the complaint alleges. "Notwithstanding those efforts, defendants' sale and distribution of the cheating software has caused Activision to suffer massive and irreparable damage to its goodwill and reputation and to lose substantial revenue."

Activision didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.