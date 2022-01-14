Action RPG Crashlands now available on Apple Arcade

Butterscotch Shenanigans

Crashlands, a story-driven RPG from developers Butterscotch Shenanigans, joined Apple Arcade's catalog of more than 230 games. Crashlands joins the service's selection of App Store Favorites. These games already available in the App Store, but Apple Arcade offers the titles without ads or in-app purchases.

In Crashlands, players are cast as Flux Dabes, a galactic trucker whose latest job gets bungled by Hewgodooko, an alien. Stranded on an alien planet, Flux must retrieve the shipment's scattered packages. Along the way, they make friends and learn about the planet's history, as well as a dastardly plot to take over the world.

Apple Arcade -- a CNET Editors' Choice pick for 2021 -- costs $5 per month or $50 annually for access to its massive selection of games, all of which are free of ads and in-app purchases. The service adds new games and updates existing titles every week.