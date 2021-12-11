Julian Assange can be extradited to US, judge rules TikTok's top 10 trends of 2021 CNET names best tech products of 2021 Game Awards 2021 results Star Wars: Eclipse game PS5 restock tracker
9 great reads from CNET this week: Halo Infinite, toxic VR, Bluetooth hacks and more

We take stock of Microsoft's latest Halo edition, find sympathy with those harassed in virtual worlds, weigh the risks of using Bluetooth and much more.

The Halo franchise is one of the most storied in the video game realm, and it helped drive the success of Microsoft's Xbox. Master Chief has long been an iconic character. Two decades on, Microsoft has reinvested big time with the newest version, Halo Infinite.

But it wasn't a cinch getting to the release. Was it worth the wait? CNET's Mark Serrels has some thoughts on that, which he shares in boisterous detail in his Halo Infinite review. Ian Sherr, meanwhile, spoke with Bonnie Ross, head of Halo maker 343 Industries, about how the developers brought Infinite into being and made sure they were "paying homage to what is Halo."

Those articles are among the many in-depth features and thought-provoking commentaries that appeared on CNET this week. So here you go. These are the stories you don't want to miss.

Halo Infinite single player review: The Halo that exists in your imagination

For the first time in over a decade, Halo is pushing the boundaries.

Halo's Master Chief
Microsoft

How Microsoft fixed Halo Infinite after facing the franchise's biggest test yet

Last summer, fans were so disappointed by a public demo that Microsoft delayed the game for a year. That delay is now over.

Halo Infinite
Microsoft; screenshot by CNET

As Facebook plans the metaverse, it struggles to combat harassment in VR  

Social VR can be fun. It can also be toxic.

Illustration showing harassment in VR
Naomi Antonino/CNET

Kamala Harris is right to be wary of Bluetooth headphones

It doesn't happen often, but Bluetooth connections do get hacked. 

Vice President Kamala Harris
Getty Images

Station Eleven review: HBO's adaptation feels eerily like art imitating life

The first three episodes of the limited series stream Dec. 16 on HBO Max.   

A scene from Station Eleven
Ian Watson/HBO Max

Using Snapchat's new glasses showed me where AR goes beyond phones

Phones might still be the main path for AR right now, but Snap's latest eyewear is a glimpse into the future of AR.  

Snapchat's AR Spectacles
Scott Stein/CNET

Amazon fought unions, regulation and rising costs in 2021

This year demonstrated why Amazon wants to be seen as a good boss and a company that'll never overcharge customers.

Amazon signage on warehouse
Getty Images

What you need to know about Spider-Man: No Way Home's villains

Let's dive into the backstories of Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, Electro, Sandman and the Lizard prior to their Marvel Cinematic Universe debut. 

Spider-Man: No Way Home
Marvel

Lightroom on Apple's M1 Max Mac: Holy mackerel, this is fast

Commentary: For photo editing, it's worth upgrading if you can afford it.

Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro 2021
Stephen Shankland/CNET