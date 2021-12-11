9 great reads from CNET this week: Halo Infinite, toxic VR, Bluetooth hacks and more

The Halo franchise is one of the most storied in the video game realm, and it helped drive the success of Microsoft's Xbox. Master Chief has long been an iconic character. Two decades on, Microsoft has reinvested big time with the newest version, Halo Infinite.
But it wasn't a cinch getting to the release. Was it worth the wait? CNET's Mark Serrels has some thoughts on that, which he shares in boisterous detail in his Halo Infinite review. Ian Sherr, meanwhile, spoke with Bonnie Ross, head of Halo maker 343 Industries, about how the developers brought Infinite into being and made sure they were "paying homage to what is Halo."
Those articles are among the many in-depth features and thought-provoking commentaries that appeared on CNET this week. So here you go. These are the stories you don't want to miss.
Halo Infinite single player review: The Halo that exists in your imagination
For the first time in over a decade, Halo is pushing the boundaries.
How Microsoft fixed Halo Infinite after facing the franchise's biggest test yet
Last summer, fans were so disappointed by a public demo that Microsoft delayed the game for a year. That delay is now over.
As Facebook plans the metaverse, it struggles to combat harassment in VR
Social VR can be fun. It can also be toxic.
Kamala Harris is right to be wary of Bluetooth headphones
It doesn't happen often, but Bluetooth connections do get hacked.
Station Eleven review: HBO's adaptation feels eerily like art imitating life
The first three episodes of the limited series stream Dec. 16 on HBO Max.
Using Snapchat's new glasses showed me where AR goes beyond phones
Phones might still be the main path for AR right now, but Snap's latest eyewear is a glimpse into the future of AR.
Amazon fought unions, regulation and rising costs in 2021
This year demonstrated why Amazon wants to be seen as a good boss and a company that'll never overcharge customers.
What you need to know about Spider-Man: No Way Home's villains
Let's dive into the backstories of Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, Electro, Sandman and the Lizard prior to their Marvel Cinematic Universe debut.
Lightroom on Apple's M1 Max Mac: Holy mackerel, this is fast
Commentary: For photo editing, it's worth upgrading if you can afford it.