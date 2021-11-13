9 great reads from CNET this week: PS5, Apple Watch, kettlebells and more

It's November and the holiday shopping season is in full swing. Retailers are focused on Black Friday, still two weeks away, but they're not waiting for it. The deals are out there already.
You won't necessarily be able to find everything you want, though, or at least not in a timely manner. Partly to blame are sticking points in the supply chain. Partly it's the incredible demand for certain products. When it comes to the hard-to-get PS5, retailers have come up with a solution of sorts: offering early access via pricey subscription services, as CNET's Russell Holly explains.
His story is among the many in-depth features and thought-provoking commentaries that appeared on CNET this week. So here you go. These are the stories you don't want to miss.
As the holidays arrive, retailers are forcing more PS5 restocks behind paywalls
Commentary: You're paying to avoid a bot problem the industry has ignored for far too long.
Apple Watch's cycling detection makes your next bike ride count. How it works
Thanks to WatchOS 8, the Apple Watch is now a lot more helpful for cyclists, whether you ride a regular or electric bike.
From machine parts to dumbbells: How a cast-iron foundry responded to the pandemic
Making weights was the answer for one company when its industrial orders took a hit during the pandemic.
Climate crisis ravages Bangladesh as rich nations look away: 'It's already too late'
Natural disasters are growing in severity, but wealthy countries still haven't delivered on their $100 billion promise of climate aid to poor nations, including Bangladesh.
Cryptocurrency scams are all over social media. Don't get duped
That tweet, live event or ad you see on social media could be fake.
Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic on Nintendo Switch sucked me right back in
Commentary: The best Star Wars game of all time is getting a remake, but the original remains a glorious RPG experience... despite some creaky elements.
Rebel scientists' COP26 protests seek more than climate lip service
Climate science experts are gluing themselves to Glasgow buildings and chaining themselves to bridges to protest government inaction on the climate crisis.
Orphan Black is being revived... as a podcast (again)
It's not often a cast can get the band back together, but Tatiana Maslany, Evelyne Brochu, Jordan Gavaris and Kristian Bruun made it happen.
Relax, there will still be TV deals this year for Black Friday
Supply chain disruptions have brought TV prices to a nine-year high. But that doesn't mean holiday sales are going away.