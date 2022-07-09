IPVanish VPN Sale Prime Day Deals That Excite Where to Buy MacBook Air M2 Best Buy Challenges Prime Day Peloton Guide Review Armstrong Internet Review Fire TV Stick for $17 Right iPhone for You
9 Great Reads From CNET This Week: NFTs in Games, NASA's Moon Rocket and More

We look into the uproar over gaming's brush with crypto and visit the site where NASA is building its most powerful rocket ever. Plus: Prime Day.

Jon Skillings
Jon Skillings
2 min read

Cryptocurrency is making inroads into video games, including a surging wave of blockchain-based games that range from free-to-play mobile titles to big-budget AAA games for PCs and consoles. NFTs are creeping in, too. Not everyone's thrilled. 

The fear is that crypto and NFTs will contort gaming into a side hustle, focused more on money making and less on entertainment, as CNET's Dan Van Boom reports. But he notes as well that for many developers, the goal isn't to make titles that benefit crypto speculators, but rather to make games fun enough that people can justify playing them regardless of whether they earn crypto or not. CNET's Oscar Gonzalez, meanwhile, looks into an earlier backlash that might offer clues about how all this will unfold.

Those articles are among the many in-depth features and thought-provoking commentaries that appeared on CNET this week. So here you go. These are the stories you don't want to miss.

NFTs Don't Have to Suck the Fun out of Video Games

Gamers scorn games that use crypto and NFTs. A new wave of these "Web3" games hopes to prove them wrong.

Cartoon video game characters reaching for a golden dollar sign
Zooey Liao/CNET

Building Artemis: Inside NASA's Enormous Moon Rocket Factory  

For 50 years, humans haven't traveled more than a few hundred miles above Earth. Now NASA's plan to return to the moon is kicking into high gear.

The sun rises as the Artemis I rocket sits at the launch pad at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
Ben Smegelsky/NASA

Why Stranger Things' Season 4 Finale Was an Epic Letdown  

Commentary: With a runtime longer than most feature films, Stranger Things' finale should have delivered more.  

A battered but unbowed teenager stands in the desert in Stranger Things.
Netflix

EV Road Trips: An Ounce of Prevention Saves a Pound of Stress

Even a little bit of hubris can set a journey back by hours if something goes sideways.

Mercedes-Benz EQS Charging
Andrew Krok/CNET

Prime Day Deals May Not Tempt You Like They Used To 

In its eighth year, the shopping event aims to make you buy in spite of inflation and constant online sales. 

Amazon Prime logo on the side of a van
Getty Images

Chasing Ghosts: Unlocking The Mysteries of Human Hibernation

A multiyear search attempts to explain one of the most extreme, and baffling, cases of human survival.   

Illustration of a hiker lying face down on the earth with their brain exposed. The folds of the brain are being attended to by astronauts and scientists.
Zooey Liao/CNET

These Standards Could Protect Your Data From Quantum Computer Attacks

The US government has overseen the design and testing of new post-quantum cryptography technology since 2016.

A Google quantum computer made of gleaming bundles of metal coaxial cables
Stephen Shankland/CNET

Why an iPhone With No Charging Port Makes Sense

Commentary: The iPhone has become much less reliant on physical tethers, furthering the argument for an iPhone with no ports at all.

Apple logo on iPhone
Sarah Tew/CNET

'Thor: Love and Thunder' Review: A Disappointing Marvel Encore for Taika Waititi   

This shallow Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster doesn't give Natalie Portman's mighty return or Christian Bale's creepy baddy nearly enough time to shine.  

Jane Foster stands in the foreground with Thor in the background in Thor: Love and Thunder
Marvel Studios