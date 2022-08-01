Apple Arcade, Apple's $5 a month mobile gaming service, added a Leaving Arcade Soon section on its App Store page last month. The category included 15 titles -- listed below -- that have since been removed from the subscription service. As of Aug. 1, the Leaving Arcade Soon section isn't present on Apple Arcade's page, but if another round of games are to be cut, we could see it return.

According to Apple's support page, if you downloaded one of the games before it left Arcade, you can play the game for at least two weeks after. After that time, if you try to launch the downloaded game, you'll receive a No Longer Available message.

Apple Arcade has removed games from its service before, but the new category suggests the service might start rotating out its content more consistently. It's unclear why these specific games were removed.

If you didn't get a chance to play the titles on Apple Arcade, don't worry, most of them are available on other platforms. Developers may also add the former Arcade games to the general App Store, but the titles may no longer be free of ads or in-app purchases. You might also be able to import your progress from the Arcade version of the app.

Here are the games no longer available on Apple Arcade and where you can find them now:

