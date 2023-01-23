Galaxy S23 Launch: How to Watch Samsung Unpacked 2023

The Samsung Unpacked 2023 event is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 1, 10:30 a.m. PT (1:30 p.m. ET) at the Masonic Auditorium in San Francisco. Samsung is expected to unveil its new flagship smartphone series -- the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Don't miss: Samsung Galaxy S23 Expected to Launch at Feb. 1 Event

If you want to tune in to Samsung Unpacked this year, here's what you need to know.

What time is Samsung Unpacked 2023?

Samsung Unpacked 2023 is set to start on Feb. 1 at 10:30 a.m. PT. Below you'll find the start times for various regions across the globe:

Honolulu: 8:30 a.m. HST

Los Angeles: 10:30 a.m. PT

Mexico City: 12:30 p.m. CST

New York: 1:30 p.m. ET

Sao Paulo: 3:30 p.m. BRT

London: 6:30 p.m. GMT

Cairo: 8:30 p.m. EET

Mumbai: 12:00 a.m. IST (Feb. 2)

Shanghai: 2:30 a.m. CST (Feb. 2)

Tokyo: 3:30 a.m. JST (Feb. 2)

Melbourne: 5:30 a.m. AEDT (Feb. 2)

Where can I watch Samsung Unpacked 2023?

You can watch the Samsung Unpacked 2023 live stream on Samsung.com or on Samsung's YouTube channel.

CNET will also be having a watch party, which you can join over at our official YouTube channel.

What will be expected at Samsung Unpacked 2023?

We're expecting Samsung to announce the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra, but we're likely to know more the closer we get to Feb. 1. Check out Lisa Eadicicco's commentary on what Samsung needs to do to improve their next flagship phone.