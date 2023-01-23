5 Exercises to Treat Anxiety Home Wi-Fi Security McDonald's Many Pie Flavors Top Phones Coming in 2023 Hidden Sugar in Your Food Social Security COLA Direct Deposit for Your Tax Return Year of the Rabbit
Tech

Galaxy S23 Launch: How to Watch Samsung Unpacked 2023

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S23 series at its Feb. 1 event. Here's how you can watch.

Nelson Aguilar headshot
Nelson Aguilar
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 invitation of an empty stage with lights
Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event will stream live on Feb. 1.
Samsung

The Samsung Unpacked 2023 event is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 1, 10:30 a.m. PT (1:30 p.m. ET) at the Masonic Auditorium in San Francisco. Samsung is expected to unveil its new flagship smartphone series -- the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Don't missSamsung Galaxy S23 Expected to Launch at Feb. 1 Event

If you want to tune in to Samsung Unpacked this year, here's what you need to know.

What time is Samsung Unpacked 2023?

Samsung Unpacked 2023 is set to start on Feb. 1 at 10:30 a.m. PT. Below you'll find the start times for various regions across the globe:

  • Honolulu: 8:30 a.m. HST
  • Los Angeles: 10:30 a.m. PT
  • Mexico City: 12:30 p.m. CST
  • New York: 1:30 p.m. ET
  • Sao Paulo: 3:30 p.m. BRT
  • London: 6:30 p.m. GMT
  • Cairo: 8:30 p.m. EET
  • Mumbai: 12:00 a.m. IST (Feb. 2)
  • Shanghai: 2:30 a.m. CST (Feb. 2)
  • Tokyo: 3:30 a.m. JST (Feb. 2)
  • Melbourne: 5:30 a.m. AEDT (Feb. 2)

Where can I watch Samsung Unpacked 2023?

You can watch the Samsung Unpacked 2023 live stream on Samsung.com or on Samsung's YouTube channel.

CNET will also be having a watch party, which you can join over at our official YouTube channel.

What will be expected at Samsung Unpacked 2023?

We're expecting Samsung to announce the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra, but we're likely to know more the closer we get to Feb. 1. Check out Lisa Eadicicco's commentary on what Samsung needs to do to improve their next flagship phone.