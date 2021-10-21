Facebook's oversight board says company has repeatedly failed to be transparent

Sarah Tew/CNET

Facebook's Oversight Board on Thursday said the social media giant needs to be more transparent about how it treats content from high-profile users and how those users are selected into what's known as the "Cross Check" program.

The program, also knows as XCheck, exempts high-profile users such as celebrities and political leaders from the platform's community standards. The program came into the spotlight as part of a Wall Street Journal series based on a massive trove of leaked documents that exposed how much the social network knows about its effects on users.

The Oversight Board said Facebook repeatedly failed to turn over requested information on high-profile user decisions -- such as former President Donald Trump's ban from the platform or the Cross Check program in general -- or provided incomplete information.

Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

More to come.