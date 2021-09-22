Facebook's head of VR and AR will take over as CTO next year

Sarah Tew/CNET

Facebook is changing up its leadership. On Wednesday, the social media company said Andrew Bosworth, the current vice president of augmented and virtual reality, is being promoted to chief technology officer. He'll replace Mike Schroepfer, who will transition to become Facebook's first senior fellow "sometime next year," the company said in a blog post.

"He [Schroepfer] has played a critical role in almost everything we've done — from building and scaling our teams to mentoring many of our key leaders, and from helping us develop new technologies like AI and VR to operating our infrastructure and business services at global scale," Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerbeg said in the post Wednesday.

Schroepfer tweeted Wednesday about the news, noting that his role as senior fellow will be to work on "key initiatives including recruiting and developing technical talent and fostering our AI investments in critical technologies like PyTorch."

As CTO, Bosworth will continue to lead Facebook Reality Labs and will further the company's work on both VR and AR, along with other tech.