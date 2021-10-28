Facebook says it's developing true AR glasses

Illustration by James Martin/CNET

Facebook is working on a pair of true augmented reality glasses that it has nicknamed "Project Nazaré."

The social network announced the project during its Facebook Connect keynote on Thursday. It says that while there's still a lot of work to be done, users will eventually be able to use the glasses to do things like plan and hold an AR family game night.

The challenges to making the project a reality include fitting hologram displays, projectors, batteries, radios, custom chips, cameras, speakers and sensors into glasses that are about 5mm thick.

"So we still have a ways to go with Nazaré, but we're making good progress," Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg said.