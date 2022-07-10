IPVanish VPN Sale Prime Day Deals That Excite Where to Buy MacBook Air M2 Best Buy Challenges Prime Day Peloton Guide Review Armstrong Internet Review Fire TV Stick for $17 Right iPhone for You
Excellent Apple AirPods Alternatives Get Discounts Ahead of Prime Day

Belkin true wireless Bluetooth earbuds are up to 50% off.

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide for everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

If you're looking for a cheaper alternative to Apple's excellent yet expensive AirPods earbuds, then Belkin's true wireless earbuds are a great option -- and they're discounted ahead of Prime Day. You can get a solid pair of wireless earbuds for as low as $23, with some of Belkin's more advanced models going for a little more.

You can see all of the Belkin earbud deals below.  
Belkin

Belkin wireless earbuds with charging case

Save $27

Belkin's basic earbuds feature up to 5 hours of playtime with each charge and a total of 19 hours in its charging case. The case requires its USB-C to USB-A cable for charging.

$23 at Amazon
Belkin

Belkin wireless earbuds with wireless charging case

Save $25

These Belkin wireless earbuds boast five hours of listening time with a total of 19 hours of battery life in its case. This case can be charged via USB-C or any Qi-enabled charging pad wirelessly.

$70 at Target
$45 at Amazon
$62 at Best Buy
Belkin

Belkin wireless earbuds, white

Save $40

Belkin's higher-end wireless earbuds boast an impressive 36-hour battery life with eight hours of listening time per charge. This particular set of earbuds support Apple's Find My feature, so if you have an iPhone, you can locate your charging case.

$80 at Amazon

Belkin wireless earbuds, black

Belkin's higher-end earbuds also come in black with the same features and battery life. 

$80 at Amazon