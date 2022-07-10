Excellent Apple AirPods Alternatives Get Discounts Ahead of Prime Day

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide for everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

If you're looking for a cheaper alternative to Apple's excellent yet expensive AirPods earbuds, then Belkin's true wireless earbuds are a great option -- and they're discounted ahead of Prime Day. You can get a solid pair of wireless earbuds for , with some of Belkin's more advanced models going for a little more.

You can see all of the below.

Belkin Belkin's basic earbuds feature up to 5 hours of playtime with each charge and a total of 19 hours in its charging case. The case requires its USB-C to USB-A cable for charging.

Belkin These Belkin wireless earbuds boast five hours of listening time with a total of 19 hours of battery life in its case. This case can be charged via USB-C or any Qi-enabled charging pad wirelessly.

Belkin Belkin's higher-end wireless earbuds boast an impressive 36-hour battery life with eight hours of listening time per charge. This particular set of earbuds support Apple's Find My feature, so if you have an iPhone, you can locate your charging case.