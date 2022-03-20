Ex-Apple Employee Charged With Defrauding Tech Giant of $10M

James Martin/CNET

A former Apple employee has been charged with defrauding the tech giant of millions of dollars through theft, taking kickbacks and money laundering.

Dhirendra Prasad has been indicted on five charges, including conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and two counts of conspiracy to launder fraud proceeds, according to a court filing Friday. Prasad is also accused of tax evasion and conspiracy to defraud the US government.

Prasad worked for Apple between December 2008 and December 2018 as a buyer in the company's Global Service Supply Chain department.

"Prasad used his position of trust at Apple to engage in multiple different schemes to defraud Apple, including taking kickbacks, stealing parts using false repair orders, and causing Apple to pay for items and services it never received," prosecutors said in a court filing that estimated the losses at more than $10 million.

Two vendors are also accused of conspiring with Prasad to commit fraud and launder money in separate federal cases.

In addition to prison sentences if convicted, the US Attorney is seeking forfeiture of several properties and financial accounts worth about $5 million linked to the Prasad's alleged crimes.

Prasad couldn't immediately be reached for comment. Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.