EVGA, Gigabyte Nvidia graphics cards bricking when playing New World

Amazon Games

When the New World beta test took place over the summer, a few testers with EVGA brand graphics cards saw them stop working, all known as getting "bricked." It appears the issues carried over to the live game, and it's not just one brand of cards anymore.

Some New World players who had their Nvidia graphics cards stop functioning took to social media to lay out the problems, as earlier spotted by PCGamesN on Thursday. Some people said cards died as soon as they were able to log in, while others reported problems after a few hours of play. The source of the problems is reportedly defects among the cards made by EVGA and Gigabyte, rather than any fault with the game itself.

Among the cards having issues are the RTX 3090, RTX 3080Ti, RTX 3080, RTX 3060 Ti and RTX 3000 laptop GPUs. Those affected say they've already begun the process to send the cards back to the manufacturers.

So we knew this was going to happen. We have people sending in emails that their GPUs are no longer working after playing New World.



All this means is they didn't play the beta and we were anticipating those that didn't to have the same issues. — PowerGPU® (@PowerGPU) September 29, 2021

EVGA told PC World on Sept. 1 that New World exposed a soldering defect in some of the company's cards and that replacement cards were sent out to affected gamers.

Gigabyte and EVGA didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the latest issues with their cards.