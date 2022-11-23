Every Grill Master Deserves This Fantastic Black Friday Smart Thermometer Deal

The kitchen is my happy place, the spot in my house where I go to relieve stress and make something cool. As a result, I have collected an array of clever little gadgets to help make my cook time go a little smoother. One of the tools I use the most is my Meater Pro smart thermometer, which is currently back down to the lowest price I have ever seen it for Black Friday.

Daily Steals This smart thermometer will let you know what's happening in your oven even when you're on the other side of the house, thanks to its Bluetooth connection and a handy app on your phone.

If you'd asked me two years ago if I thought I needed a $100 smart thermometer for my kitchen, I probably would have laughed at you and said no. But the truth is, I got this as a Christmas gift and haven't stopped using it. I tend to move around a lot in my kitchen and either frequently forget to check what's happening in the oven or check way too frequently. Meater Pro allows me to confirm the internal temperature of whatever I'm cooking from my phone or my watch, and I can set notifications for when specific temperatures are met as well as how long they have been at that temperature. Your standard thermometer may have served you well, but I promise you'll get a lot more out of something with a little smarts behind it.

This 20% discount hasn't been available for any of the Meater products in a while, so if you're considering upgrading your grill kit or you're looking for the ideal gift for that smoker obsessed cook in your life, you should take advantage of this Black Friday deal while you can.