Elon Musk Reportedly Had Twins With One of His Executives

Elon Musk quietly had twins in November with one of his top executives, according to a report Wednesday by Insider. The revelation came in court documents petitioning to have the children's last name changed to Musk.

The petition, signed by Musk, the CEO of both Tesla and SpaceX, and Shivon Zilis, director of operations and special projects at Musk's private neurotech startup, Neuralink, was approved by a judge in Austin, Texas, in May. The 36-year-old Zilis previously worked as project director in the CEO's office at Tesla.

The nature of their relationship wasn't immediately clear. Zilis formerly lived in San Francisco but bought a house in Austin about three months before the twins were born, Insider reported. The heavily redacted name-change petition listed the same address as Musk's and Zilis' residence, Insider reported.

Musk didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. Zilis couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

News that Musk had children with one of his direct reports comes less than two months after Insider reported that SpaceX had paid a flight attendant $250,000 to settle allegations that the billionaire exposed himself to her during a flight. Musk later denied the allegations, calling them "utterly untrue."

Musk, an outspoken advocate for population growth, now has nine children. Musk tweeted about declining birth rates in 2017, saying "The world's population is accelerating towards collapse, but few seem to notice or care."

In May, Musk tweeted a Wall Street Journal graphic tracking a "fertility slump" in the US since 1940.

"Contrary to what many think, the richer someone is, the fewer kids they have. I am a rare exception," Musk tweeted, adding later in the thread, "I mean, I'm doing my part haha."