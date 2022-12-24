Ditch Holiday Shipping Costs at Target, Walmart, Amazon and More With Just 4 Easy Tips

This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season.

One of the most annoying parts of shopping online especially during holidays is getting to the checkout stage only to realize that shipping fees make your purchase so much more expensive. Wouldn't it be nice if you could just get free shipping everywhere instead of contemplating canceling your purchase to avoid the fee? Don't worry, this new year will help you learn what to consider instead of abandoning your purchase.

Let's take a quick look at some of the best ways to avoid delivery fees on your online order. If you're looking for more ways to maximize your online shopping, be sure to check out this hidden Amazon coupon page to help you save money and ways to save some of your own time after your next Wayfair purchase.

Opt for in-store or curbside pickup

Target

Sometimes, shopping online is easier and more convenient than going into a store. If you happen to live near one of the retailer's store locations, you may be able to place your order online and then pick it up from the store at no additional cost. If the item happens to be available locally, you might be able to pick the item up as soon as that same day, otherwise you may have to wait while the warehouse ships the item to the store.

This is a great way to ensure you take advantage of a price drop or discount that's showing online before it sells out or the deal expires. It's often an option at Target, Best Buy, Walmart and other retailers.

Read more: Best Credit Cards for Online Shopping in December 2022

Check your subscriptions for free delivery

Subscription services like and also include free delivery for members, and the best part is that there's no minimum order amount to qualify. That means whether you need a box of Kleenex or a new TV, you can have it delivered to your door at no extra cost to you.

Sure, these have a monthly recurring cost, but eliminating the order minimums and the increased shipping speeds easily make up for that, in addition to all the other benefits you get alongside the free shipping.

Look at your credit card perks

Shipt

Some credit cards offer free shipping through partners like . According to the company's site, you can get a free membership from select American Express, Chase and Mastercard accounts, and certain PayPal members may be eligible as well. ShopRunner does offer a free three-month trial of its service for everyone else.

In addition, there are other services like , which works with Costco, CVS, Petco, Sephora, Target and other retails. Shipt and similar services offer a $0 delivery fee on your first order.

Checking out Target regularly will help save money on hundreds of products since this retailer always offers deals.

Look for filler items

While it's not exactly ideal, sometimes this move makes the most sense. A lot of retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and more have preset order limits you need to meet in order to qualify for free shipping. If you don't meet that minimum, there's usually a delivery fee of $6 or more on the order, but sometimes avoiding that can be as simple as adding a pack of gum or some candy to your order.

That's right, finding a low-cost filler item could push you over the threshold, and while you may not need that extra item, it's better to have it than to pay for a shipping label to be printed, right?

Don't worry, our shopping tips don't stop there. Did you know that StockX is more than just a place to buy shoes? Or that Amazon has a whole section of its site with huge discounts on slightly used products? Be sure to follow along for more.

More from 12 Days of Tips: Get an Extra $5 Back on Every Amazon Refund With This Return Trick, Save Money on Your Heating and Electric Bills With These 5 Easy Tricks and Make Your Life Easier with Amazon Alexa Routines. Here's How to Set Them Up.