Zuckerberg Confirms Project Cambria Coming in October on the Joe Rogan Experience

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg appeared on the Joe Rogan Experience on Thursday to talk about social media, mixed martial arts and his company's new virtual reality headset known as Project Cambria.

Zuckerberg said the next headset will come out in October and that more will be revealed at the company's Connect event. Meta has yet to announce the date of the show.

Rogan -- a longtime fan of the Oculus hardware -- gave his impression about the new hardware, saying it would track his eyes and facial movements that would then show up on his avatar. Zuckerberg called this feature "social presence" that would convey non-verbal communication in VR such as eye contact or smiling.

Project Cambria is the next evolution of Meta's VR hardware announced in 2021. It will have the eye-tracking sensor as Rogan mentioned and will be a stand-alone device like the Meta Quest 2. There also could be more sensor technology in the new device that could be used for other activities such as health and fitness.