You don't need to buy the Nintendo Switch OLED to get its upgraded TV dock

The Nintendo Switch OLED may not be the 4K console fans expected, but the incremental upgrade still offers a small slate of improvements over the original hardware. When the new model launches on Oct. 8, it will boast a larger 7-inch OLED display; a wider kickstand with more viewing angles and improved stability; 64GB of internal storage; and a redesigned TV dock with wired LAN support.

You'll be able to get at least one of those new features without shelling out $350 for a new Nintendo Switch. The new Ethernet-equipped TV dock is fully compatible with the original Nintendo Switch -- and according to a report from Digital Trends and confirmed by Nintendo to CNET, it will be available to buy separately.

"The white dock and black dock will be sold separately (no HDMI cable, no AC adapter, not in a package) on the Nintendo online store," Nintendo said in a statement. "It will not be sold at retail."

It's a minor upgrade, but the new dock's hardwired Ethernet port could make a difference to Switch owners who mainline online multiplayer games -- nothing ruins a game of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate like finicky Wi-Fi. The updated dock also looks a little nicer, with slightly rounded corners and a white option.

Nintendo didn't say how much the new dock would cost, but it currently sells the original Switch dock for $59.99 on the Nintendo online store.

The new Nintendo Switch dock isn't the only way to add Ethernet support to the original Switch: The console is compatible with most generic USB Ethernet dongles, and there's already an officially licensed Nintendo Switch LAN adapter that sells for about $30. Still, if you want a taste of the upgraded Nintendo Switch OLED without replacing your original console, you'll have an option.