You Can Record a 16-Year Video on Samsung's New MicroSD Card for Dash Cams, Doorbell Cameras

Samsung on Wednesday revealed the Pro Endurance, a new microSD card with a version that allows cameras to record for up to 16 years. The Pro Endurance can last as long as up to 33 of Samsung's Evo Plus cards, the company said.

The card is intended for surveillance cameras, along with cameras on doorbells and vehicle dashboards. It offers read and write speeds of 100 MB/s and 30-40 MB/s.

"From CCTV to doorbell cameras, the need for long-lasting and high-performing video surveillance solutions is continuing to increase," KyuYoung Lee, vice president of Samsung's Memory Brand Product Biz Team, said in a statement.

The Pro Endurance comes in four storage options: 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB, the latter of which costs $55 and can achieve the 16-year benchmark. All models are built to withstand drops, X-rays, magnets and environmental factors.