Xbox Series X Halo Infinite Limited Edition and LE Elite Series 2 controller arrive Nov. 25

For the 20th anniversary of the beloved game series, and in advance of the Dec. 8 launch of Halo Infinite multiplayer, Microsoft will drop a bunch of Halo Infinite-themed gear. This includes an Xbox Series X Halo Infinite Limited Edition console and an Elite Series 2 controller, which arrive Nov. 25.

You can , which comes with its own matching controller, for $550 (£480, AU$849), and for $200 (£180, AU$250), both starting today. You'll also be able to grab a Halo Infinite Edition Razer Kaira Pro headset for Xbox and a Halo Infinite Special Edition Seagate Game Drive for Xbox -- the spinning version, not an SSD or even the model that plugs in, which makes it a cheap option for fans and compatible with older Xboxes.

The Halo-themed console's surface is dark metallic paneling, with gold stars scattered across it to look like an expansive universe. There's also a pattern of stars as you might see them from Zeta Halo floating across the top into the fan. And it offers custom on/off sounds. The bundled controller matches the design of the console rather than the green standalone Elite model.

The controller is a custom version of the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 based off Master Chief's armor: a matte metallic green with a gold D-pad and a carrying case bearing the UNSC logo. You'll also be able to get a Halo Elite controller weapon charm available only to owners of the controller.

