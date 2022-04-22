World Book Day Deal: Amazon's Giving Away 10 Free Kindle Ebooks

Amazon

World Book Day is celebrated every year on April 23 and Amazon is once again from around the world to celebrate the occasion, aka World Book and Copyright Day or International Day of the Book, organized by UNESCO. You must have an Amazon account to download the books and a Kindle, Amazon Fire tablet or the Kindle app on a smartphone, tablet or PC to read them, but there aren't any restrictions or special memberships (you don't need Amazon Prime) required to download them. All 10 ebooks are free through April 27.

Like last year's list of free ebooks, the titles truly are from around the globe, with 10 separate countries and various genres represented. And yes, they've all been translated into English.

10 Free Ebooks Amazon's Giving Away

