World Backup Day Deals: Save Big on Flash Drives, SSDs and More

You can never have too much extra storage. Whether it's a tiny flash drive in your drawer, or a massive external hard drive tucked away in your closet, when you need that back-up data it can be a lifesaver. And what better day to grab some extra external storage than today, World Backup Day. To help celebrate, both Amazon and Best Buy are offering some serious discounts on digital storage solutions like flash drives, external hard drives and SD cards. You can see the entire sale selections here:

To help make sure that you're getting the best price out there, we've rounded up some of the best offers and discounts from these sales below. All these deals are only available for today, with Best Buy's expiring tonight at 12:59 a.m. ET and Amazon's expiring a little later at 2:59 a.m. ET. So be sure to get your orders in before then as we expect it'll be quite a while before we see prices this low again.

Flash Drive Deals

Lexar If you're after a straightforward flash drive with decent storage capacity, this is one of the best deals you'll find out there today. This Lexar TwistTurn2 is designed for everyday use, with 256GB of storage and a capless housing for quick access and storage. It's compatible with both Mac and PC -- just make sure you have an old-school USB-A port or a USB-C to USB-A adapter.

PNY Considering how many uses there are for flash drives, and how cheap they are right now, you might want to snag more than one while they're on sale. This pack comes with 10 16GB PNY flash drives, so you can keep some at home, bring some to the office and leave a few in your bag so you'll always have some extra storage with you when you need it. Again -- these are USB-A only, so grab a dongle if your computer only has USB-C ports.

More flash drive deals:

: $60 (save $30)

: $29 (save $17)

: $120 (save $70)

External Hard Drive and SSD Deals

SanDisk Designed to withstand the real world, this rugged SanDisk was named one of our favorite external storage drives for 2022. With an IP55 rating, it resistant to dust and water, and can survive a drop of up to two meters. It boasts pretty impressive performance specs with read speeds of up to 1050MB/s, and write speeds of up to 1000MB/s. And it keeps your data secure with 256-bit AES encryption.

Wester Digital If you're in need of some serious extra storage at a good price, your best bet is going to be this massive 14TB WD external hard drive. It features USB 3.0 and 2.0 compatibility, and is designed specifically for PCs. So while it's not compatible with Apple products (without a reformat, anyway), if you're a PC user running Windows 7, 8.1, 10 or 11, it's ready for plug-and-play use right out of the box.

More external hard drive and SSD deals:

: $100 (save $50)

: $110 (save $120)

: $100 (save $50)

SD and microSD Card Deals

SanDisk SanDisk's Extreme series is built to withstand harsh conditions, so they're ideal if you're looking for a memory card for your GoPro or another action camera. This card is resistant to water, shock, extreme temperatures and even X-rays. Beyond its durability, this card boasts some impressive specs. It has read speeds of up to 160 megabytes per second, and write speeds of up to 90MBps for fast shooting, plus an impressive 512GB of storage.

Lexar These full size Lexar SD cards are designed for professional photography and videography, and with this two pack, you never have to worry about missing the perfect shot because you're out of space. They boast read speeds of up to 250MB/s, and write speeds of up to 120MB/s.

More SD and microSD card deals: