Woot Has New and Used Chromebooks Starting at Just $50 Right Now

If you primarily use your laptop for checking emails, surfing the web and other light online work, there's really no need to spring for a pricey high-end laptop. A Chromebook is an affordable alternative that is sufficient for most people, and right now Woot has a selection of both new and used models on sale starting at just $50. This sale runs from now until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) on Wednesday, June 15, and there is a chance that select models could sell out before then. If you've got your heart set on a specific model, we'd recommend acting sooner rather than later.

There are quite a few different Chromebooks available at this sale, including the , which was named one of our favorite Chromebooks on the market in 2022. This 13.3-inch two-in-one features a full HD touchscreen display, a ten hour battery life and a respectable 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. You can pick up a refurbished model for $270, over $100 off the usual price. Or, if you want something just a little more affordable, you can pick up the Samsung Chromebook 4, which features 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

The standard is available new for $120, 40% off the usual price. Or, if you prefer a bigger screen, you can grab a refurbished model of the for the same price. And if you really only need the bare-bone basics, you can grab the $50 . It's equipped with 4GB of RAM and just 16GB of storage, though that can be expanded thanks to the built-in SD card reader. It should be noted that this model has passed its automatic update expiration date, so it will no longer receive updates and support from Google.