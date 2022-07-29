Wipe Your iPad Completely Clean in Just 2 Steps

Getting a new iPad is an exciting time, from comparing specs to unboxing to getting the settings just right. But before you start playing around with all the new features, there is the all-important question of what to do with your old iPad. If your iPad is still in working condition, you have several options, like selling it or repurposing it, but before you do anything with your old iPad, you need to erase it and factory reset it.

By erasing your iPad and giving it a factory reset before you give it away or sell it, you are protecting any sensitive personal data that could be left on your device. Taking just a few seconds to do this can save you a lot of time and stress. Here's exactly how to wipe your iPad and protect yourself when switching around devices.

Before you erase, Be sure to back up

If you want to keep the data that is already on your iPad before you erase and reset it, you will first need to back up your iPad. There are a couple of ways you can backup your iPad via Mac and Windows PC, but the easiest way to back up your iPad is to do so using iCloud.

You can back up using iCloud by going to Settings > your name at the top of the page > iCloud > iCloud Backup. Next, you should "Turn on iCloud Backup." Once you've enabled iCloud Backup, your iPad should back up automatically once a day when your iPad is connected to power, connected to the internet and locked.

Screenshot by Mary-Elisabeth Combs/CNET

If you want to manually back up your iPad you will follow the same steps as above but once you get to iCloud Backup select "Back Up Now." You can view previous backups by going to Settings > your name at the top of the page > iCloud > Manage Storage > Backups.

Screenshot by Mary-Elisabeth Combs/CNET

A helpful tip for backing up your devices: Make sure whatever you are backing up is connected to both the internet and a power source. This ensures that you aren't draining your battery or your data while you back up your devices.

Screenshot by Mary-Elisabeth Combs/CNET

Time to erase

Now that you've saved your data, it is time to erase your device. Like backing up your iPad, there are two ways to erase your device, with your Mac or Windows PC or on your iPad. Again, the easier option is to reset directly from the iPad.

To erase your device go to Settings > General > Transfer or Reset iPad and then tap "Erase All Content and Settings."

Screenshot by Mary-Elisabeth Combs/CNET

Now that all of your personal data is safely backed up and your iPad is completely wiped, you can fully revel in the joys of selecting a new iPad or other tablets.

