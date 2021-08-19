Windows 11 to give MS Paint a dark mode, new UI and more

Microsoft

Windows 11 is currently in a public beta with a release scheduled for some time this holiday season. Along with some big design changes, integration with Android apps and adding widgets, it's also going to revamp some of the Windows staples including Microsoft Paint.

Paint, the painting and drawing program that's been included in all versions of Windows, will get a redesign according to a tweet from Panos Panay, chief product officer at Microsoft. Not much is shown in the short video, but it does show a new dark mode, some other UI changes and a few design differences in the Windows 11 version. Panay says the app will be available soon for Windows Insiders.

Here’s another @Windows 11 first look. This is the beautifully redesigned Paint app, coming soon to Windows Insiders. Can’t wait to see your creations! #Windows11 #WindowsInsiders pic.twitter.com/jiKyfqQFUV — Panos Panay (@panos_panay) August 18, 2021

Windows 11 will be a free update for Windows 10 owners as long as the computer meets the minimum requirements. Those who still don't have Windows 10 can see if they can get the upgrade for free.