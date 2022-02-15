Sarah Tew/CNET

Windows 11 is out, but it's OK if you're still using Windows 10. Microsoft said it would continue support for its previous operating system through 2025.

Windows 10 was designed to cater to touchscreens, but Microsoft still gave traditional PC users plenty of features. The operating system comes with plenty of built-in keyboard shortcuts -- including new shortcuts for the Command Prompt -- for those who prefer a physical keyboard.

Here's a handy list of the most useful keyboard shortcuts for navigating Windows 10. You might also find it useful to know how to open programs with keyboard shortcuts in Windows 10.

The basics

Ctrl + A: Select all items in a window.



Select all items in a window. Ctrl + C or Ctrl + Insert: Copy selected or highlighted item (e.g. text, images and so on).



or Copy selected or highlighted item (e.g. text, images and so on). Ctrl + V or Shift + Insert: Paste selected or highlighted item.



or Paste selected or highlighted item. Ctrl + X: Cut selected or highlighted item.



Cut selected or highlighted item. Ctrl + Z: Undo previous action.



Undo previous action. Ctrl + Y: Redo action.



Redo action. Ctrl + N: When File Explorer is your current window, open a new File Explorer window with the same folder path as the current window.



When File Explorer is your current window, open a new File Explorer window with the same folder path as the current window. Windows key + F1: Open "how to get help in Windows 10" Bing search in default browser.



Open "how to get help in Windows 10" Bing search in default browser. Alt + F4: Close the current app or window.



Close the current app or window. Alt + Tab: Switch between open apps or windows.



Switch between open apps or windows. Shift + Delete: Delete selected item permanently (skip the Recycle Bin).



Start menu and taskbar

You can use these keyboard shortcuts to open, close and otherwise control the Start menu and the taskbar.

Windows key or Ctrl + Esc: Open Start menu.

Open Start menu. Windows key + X: Open the secret Start menu

Open the Windows key + T: Cycle through the apps (including pinned apps) on the taskbar.

Cycle through the apps (including pinned apps) on the taskbar. Windows key + [Number]: Open the app pinned in the [number] position on the taskbar. For example, if you have Edge pinned in the first position on the taskbar and you click Windows key + 1 , Edge will open. If the app is already open, a new instance or window will open.

Open the app pinned in the [number] position on the taskbar. For example, if you have Edge pinned in the first position on the taskbar and you click , Edge will open. If the app is already open, a new instance or window will open. Windows key + Alt + [Number]: Open the right-click menu for the app pinned in the [number] position on the taskbar.

Open the right-click menu for the app pinned in the [number] position on the taskbar. Windows key + D: Show or hide desktop (Windows key + , will display the desktop briefly).

The desktop: Windows, Snap Assist and virtual desktops

These shortcuts control how individual windows act on your desktop, including virtual desktops.

Windows key + M: Minimize all open windows.

Minimize all open windows. Windows key + Shift + M: Restore minimized windows.



Restore minimized windows. Windows key + Home: Minimize all windows except the selected or currently active window.



Minimize all windows except the selected or currently active window. Windows key + Up arrow: Maximize selected window.



Maximize selected window. Windows key + Shift + Up arrow: Maximizes the active window vertically while maintaining its width.



Maximizes the active window vertically while maintaining its width. Windows key + Down arrow: Minimize selected window.



Minimize selected window. Windows key + Left arrow or Right arrow: Snap selected window to the left or right half of the screen. (If the window is already there, Windows key + Up or Down will snap it into a quadrant.)



or Snap selected window to the left or right half of the screen. (If the window is already there, or will snap it into a quadrant.) Windows key + Shift + Left arrow or Right arrow: Move selected window to the left or right monitor.



or Move selected window to the left or right monitor. Windows key + Tab: Open Task view ( virtual desktops



Open Task view ( Windows key + Ctrl + D: Add new virtual desktop.



Add new virtual desktop. Windows key + Ctrl + Right arrow: Move to the next virtual desktop (to the right).



Move to the next virtual desktop (to the right). Windows key + Ctrl + Left arrow: Move to the previous virtual desktop (to the left).



Move to the previous virtual desktop (to the left). Windows key + Ctrl + F4: Close current virtual desktop.



The Windows key

These keyboard shortcuts use the Windows logo key to perform various tasks, such as launching both Windows and third-party apps.

Windows key + A: Open the Action Center



Open the Windows key + S: Open Cortana in text mode, so you can type in the search bar. ( Windows key + Q does the same thing.)



Open Cortana in text mode, so you can type in the search bar. ( does the same thing.) Windows key + C: Open Cortana in listening mode (similar to saying " Hey, Cortana



Open Cortana in listening mode (similar to saying " Windows key + E: Open File Explorer



Open Windows key + F: Open the Windows 10 Feedback Hub.



Open the Windows 10 Feedback Hub. Windows key + Ctrl + F: Search for PCs on a network.



Search for PCs on a network. Windows key + G: Open the Game bar



Open the Windows key + H: Open the Share sidebar.



Open the Share sidebar. Windows key + I: Open the Settings menu



Open the Windows key + K: Open the Connect sidebar (for connecting to new Bluetooth devices or Miracast).



Open the Connect sidebar (for connecting to new Bluetooth devices or Miracast). Windows key + L: Lock your computer.



Lock your computer. Windows key + O: Lock screen orientation.



Lock screen orientation. Windows key + P: Open presentation or projection sidebar.



Open presentation or projection sidebar. Windows key + R: Open the Run window.



Open the Run window. Windows key + U: Open Ease of Access



Open Windows key + W: open the Windows Ink Workspace tablets or touchscreen laptops.



open the tablets or touchscreen laptops. Windows key + Print Screen: Take a screenshot of the entire desktop and save it to the Screenshots folder in the Pictures folder.



Take a screenshot of the entire desktop and save it to the Screenshots folder in the Pictures folder. Windows key + (+) or (-): Zoom in and out with magnifier.



Zoom in and out with magnifier. Windows key + Esc: Exit magnifier.



Command Prompt

You can use these keyboard shortcuts inside the Windows 10 Command Prompt.

Ctrl + C or Ctrl + Insert: Copy selected text to the clipboard.

or Copy selected text to the clipboard. Ctrl + V or Shift + Insert: Paste copied text inside the Command Prompt.

or Paste copied text inside the Command Prompt. Ctrl + A: Select all text on current line. (If current line has no text, all text inside the Command Prompt will be selected.)

Select all text on current line. (If current line has no text, all text inside the Command Prompt will be selected.) Ctrl + Up or Down: Move screen one line up or down.

or Move screen one line up or down. Ctrl + F: Search Command Prompt via Find window.

Search Command Prompt via Find window. Ctrl + M: Enter Mark mode (allows you to select text with mouse). Once Mark mode is enabled, you can use the arrow keys to move the cursor around.

Enter Mark mode (allows you to select text with mouse). Once Mark mode is enabled, you can use the arrow keys to move the cursor around. Shift + Up or Down: Move cursor up or down one line and select text.

or Move cursor up or down one line and select text. Shift + Left or Right: Move cursor left or right one character and select text.

or Move cursor left or right one character and select text. Ctrl + Shift + Left or Right: Move cursor left or right one word and select text.

or Move cursor left or right one word and select text. Shift + Page Up or Page Down: Move cursor up or down one screen and select text.

or Move cursor up or down one screen and select text. Shift + Home or End: Move cursor to beginning or end of current line and select text.

or Move cursor to beginning or end of current line and select text. Ctrl + Shift + Home/End: Move cursor to beginning or end of screen buffer and select text and beginning or end of Command Prompt's output.

Update, Feb. 15, 2022: This story was originally published on July 29, 2016 and has since been updated with more shortcuts.