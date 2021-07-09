Why you should be wary of the Windows 11 10-day rollback countdown

Microsoft/Screenshot by CNET

The latest version of Windows, Windows 11, is on its way, possibly rolling out as early as October. For PC users who feel like living on the edge, there's already a free dev beta available to download.

But if you find yourself missing Windows 10 once you've made the leap, there's an easy way out -- as long as you act quickly. You'll be able to revert your system back to Windows 10 within a 10-day window (no pun intended) after downloading and installing Windows 11. All the information stored on your computer will automatically repopulate on Windows 10, so you won't have to worry about any files or (most) apps disappearing.

Here's how you do it: Start menu > Settings > Windows Update > Advanced Options > Recovery > Previous version of Windows.

As the Windows 11 experience is still in a fairly rough state (the current version you can try out is a dev channel beta, after all), we're already spotted several tutorials online for downgrading from Windows 11 to Windows 10. Note that the 10-day window also applies to the current beta version of Windows 11. In response to our query, a Microsoft rep told us: "The 10-day rule applies to the current beta. We will have more to share about final release at a later date."

For the official Windows 11 release, once 10 days have passed, you can still go back to Windows 10, but it'll be a little trickier: You'll need to back up your data and perform what Microsoft calls a "clean install" of Windows 10 on your PC. Or, if you're smart, you will have backed up your system before installing Windows 11 in the first place and can restore from that.

Should you choose, you can stick with Windows 10 for four more years until Microsoft stops supporting it in October 2025. If the 10-day countdown sounds new, that's because Windows 10 initially launched with a 30-day window for easy rollbacks.