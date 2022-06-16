Where To Buy 13-Inch M2 MacBook Pro: Best Preorder Deals

Alongside the unveiling of a redesigned M2 MacBook Air at Apple's WWDC 2022, Apple also took the wraps off an updated 13-inch MacBook Pro powered by the M2 chip. If you want to be among the first to test drive Apple's newest chip, you can place your M2 MacBook Pro preorder from Friday, June 17.

Apple

Preorders for the $1,299 M2 MacBook Pro go live at 5 a.m. PT on that date with the first slew of machines landing on customers' doorsteps a week later. You'll have to be quick to beat the initial rush, though. To save you hunting down links and comparing deals at various retailers, we've listed the best MacBook Pro preorder deals below and we'll keep this list updated as new offers emerge.

As you might expect for such a new product, direct discounts are hard to find at launch but Best Buy is dishing out free access to Apple services with your MacBook Pro purchase. You'll snag six months of access to Apple Music and Apple News Plus as well as three months of Apple TV Plus streaming.

B&H is also not offering a direct discount on the M2 MacBook Pro right now but it does offer a neat way to save on sales tax. Its own-brand B&H Payboo credit card gives you the tax back as cash back. On a purchase as large as a MacBook Pro, that's a decent chunk of change.

Adorama doesn't have a direct price drop just yet but, being a slightly less common choice for day-one Mac purchases, it tends to have a steady stream of supply around product launches where other retailers may start to see shipping times slipping.