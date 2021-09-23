Walmart restock for PS5 and Halo Infinite Xbox Series X hits at 9 p.m. ET

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Looking for a new PS5 or Xbox? Your next chance at Walmart will be tonight (Thursday, Sept. 23) at 6 p.m. PT (9 p.m. ET). That timing comes after an inventory drop originally slated for 9 a.m. PT (noon ET) was canceled at the last minute. The upcoming drop will offer both versions of the PS5, as well as both Xbox Series X models, including the recently announced limited edition Halo Infinite Xbox Series X console. Walmart does release consoles in 10-minute waves so don't be quick to give up.

Keep in mind, Walmart allows third-party sellers on its platform. If you see a listing for a PS5 or Xbox Series X for more than $500, that means it's not sold by Walmart but by a third party.

PS5 and Xbox Series X at Walmart

