FDA approves Pfizer boosters for some Tiger King 2 Microsoft's Surface event: Everything announced Surface Duo 2 two-screened phone iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max review PS5 restock tracker
Featured Mobile Computing Home Entertainment Services & Software
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Walmart restock for PS5 and Halo Infinite Xbox Series X happening tonight (updated)

Time for another chance at a PS5.

,
Is this your lucky day?

Both consoles went fast. 

 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Looking for a new PS5 or Xbox? Your next chance at Walmart will be tonight (Thursday, Sept. 23) at 6 p.m. PT (9 p.m. ET). That timing comes after an inventory drop originally slated for 9 a.m. PT (noon ET) was canceled at the last minute. The upcoming drop will offer both versions of the PS5, as well as both Xbox Series X models, including the recently announced limited edition Halo Infinite Xbox Series X console. Walmart does release consoles in 10-minute waves so don't be quick to give up. 

Keep in mind, Walmart allows third-party sellers on its platform. If you see a listing for a PS5 or Xbox Series X for more than $500, that means it's not sold by Walmart but by a third party. 

PS5 and Xbox Series X at Walmart

See PS5 at Walmart
See PS5 Digital at Walmart
See Xbox Series X at Walmart
See Halo Xbox at Walmart

Looking for other retailers? Check for PS5 restocks at Amazon, GameStop and Target here.

This story is frequently updated.

More console buying advice

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest Walmart discount codeseBay couponsSamsung promo codes and even more from hundreds of other online stores