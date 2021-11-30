Walmart has a limited supply of $199 Quest 2 consoles

Scott Stein/CNET

Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone, with very little in the way of good deals for the $299 Quest 2 headset. The price is already crazy low for this headset, but there was a time when the company formerly known as Oculus . This version of the headset had only 64GB of internal storage, but offered all of the same performance and battery life.

Walmart appears to have found a great big box of these refurbished headsets in the back, and has them available to buy right now.

While these headsets are marked refurbished, there's no indication you lose anything by buying this way. The Walmart page has the same one-year warranty from the day of purchase like a non-refurbished headset, and all of the same things are included in the box. The only real warning here is there's a good reason this model was discontinued. Having 64GB of storage is not a lot these days, you're likely to get three to four of the best Quest 2 games installed before you have run out of space and will need to delete one to install something new.

On the other hand, this is a great way to gift someone a Quest 2 and save some cash, especially if it's someone who isn't super concerned about how much storage they have.