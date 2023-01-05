Walmart Delivery Drones Now Operate in Seven States

Walmart's drone delivery program continues to expand. The company announced Thursday that it now delivers items in seven states -- Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Utah and Virginia -- and the program completed over 6,000 delivers over the past year.

"I'm incredibly proud of our team for creating the largest drone delivery footprint of any U.S. retailer," Vik Gopalakrishnan, vice president of innovation & automation for Walmart U.S, said in a news release.

Drone delivery is available between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. for a fee of $4, according to CNET's Attila Tomaschek. Customers can order items totaling up to 10 pounds and have it delivered by drone in as little as 30 minutes.

According to CNET's Stephen Shankland, delivery drones don't usually land in your yard but stay airborne to minimize safety and noise problems. Zipline drones, for example, stay between 300 and 400 feet in the air during deliveries. Some packages delivered by drone are delivered in padded containers with parachutes attached to them while others are lowered to the ground by a tether.

Other retailers are also delivering more packages via drones. Amazon recently started drone deliveries to homes in College Station, Texas, and Lockeford, California, according to CNET's Caroline Igo. Amazon spokesperson Av Zammit told CNET the company plans to expand its drone delivery service over time.

A study by Carnegie Mellon researchers reported that delivery drones emit 84% less greenhouse gases than diesel trucks and 31% less than electric vans. That means drone deliveries could cut carbon emissions by 49 kilotons per year, according to a study by consulting firm Accenture. Delivery drones also cut back on road congestion.

