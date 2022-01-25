US government warns that electronics chip supply crunch remains dire

Enlarge Image Stephen Shankland/CNET

Apparently the global computer chip shortage won't end anytime soon. At least that's the analysis from the U.S. Department of Commerce (DOC). A new report issued by the government body outlines the fragility of the worldwide semiconductor supply chain. Specifically the main issue lies in the factories producing the chips. The DOC estimates that chip plants are churning along at 90 percent capacity or above.

Other problems the report highlights are bottlenecks in in raw materials plus skyrocketing demand for semiconductors. In fact the DOC calculates that demand was as much as 17 percent higher in 2021 than in 2019. Of course others have warned us before about this shortfall. Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon told CNET last March that he expected the problem to last through 2021.

The U.S. government does offer a solution to this mess that has impacted everything from pickup trucks to gaming consoles. The DOC calls out the need for expanding domestic semiconductor production with President Biden's proposed $52 billion spending package.

