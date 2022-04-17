Upgrade Your Mic Setup With $30 Off This Blue Yeti Today

Blue Microphones

While most laptops come with a built-in microphone, you'll need a major audio upgrade if you want to get serious about your podcast or streaming channel. Luckily, it won't cost you all that much. The Blue Yeti USB microphone is an easy and affordable way to improve your recording setup, and right now you can pick it up for even less. Now through April 23, Staples has this USB mic on sale for $100, $30 down from the usual price. This deal has also been , which has a few more color variations available.

With its three condenser capsule array, this Yeti USB mic is extremely versatile, and can handle all types of audio recording, including interviews, voiceovers, music and more. And with the simple plug-and-play USB setup, you can easily take it with you for field recordings. It also has four different pickup patterns (cardioid, omni, bidirectional and stereo_ that allow it to be used as an alternative to a multi-microphone setup. It's compatible with Mac and Windows, and the Blue "Vo!ce" software allows you to add in tons of preset filters and effects to your recording. It has a 120 dB SPL sensitivity, 16 Ohms impedance and can record audio in up to 48 kHz resolution.