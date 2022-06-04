Upgrade Your Computer and Save Up to $500 on Select Lenovo Laptops

If you've been thinking about upgrading your laptop, now is the time to do it. Whether you're in the market for a new laptop for work, school or pleasure, Best Buy is currently offering the opportunity to save big on a high-quality device that can handle whatever you throw at it.

Lenovo laptops are some of the most popular on the market, and for good reason. They're well-made, powerful and relatively affordable. And right now, you can off the cost of select Lenovo 2-in-1 laptops at Best Buy.

Each laptop included in this deal is a Lenovo Yoga 2-in-1, which means your purchase comes Windows 11, the newest Windows operating system, as well as a high-definition touchscreen and the flexibility to work like a tablet, with all the power you expect from a laptop computer. Every model also already has Amazon Alexa built-in, so you can add appointments to your calendar, turn on lights, set reminders, play songs and more with just your voice.

The top-of-the-line 2-in-1 laptop features the most powerful specs in the sale, with a 10th generation Intel core i7 processor, a NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics card, 16GB of RAM and a whopping 1TB SSD storage.

Its high-performance features are normally reserved for desktops, but with a durable, metal casing you can take this tank on the go without having to worry about everyday bumps and knocks. The 15-inch screen is also a great size for working on big projects, multitasking or streaming entertainment or games. It also features a rotating sound bar with Dolby Atmos so that you can shift your laptop into different positions without sacrificing sound quality. You can save $300 off this powerhouse right now, bringing the cost to $1,580.

If that's a bit overpowered for your needs and you're looking for a bargain under $1,000, you can snag the with 12GB of RAM and 512GB SSD storage for just $830. It features an Intel Iris Xe Graphics card and a built-in HD webcam that also includes a privacy shutter for when it's not in use.

Another option to consider is the slightly smaller Yoga 9i. At only 14 inches, the screen is a little more compact than the model mentioned above, which could be a great option for those who travel with their laptop. You'll save $500 on right now, bringing the price to just $1,250 and you'll still get 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD storage. Head over to Best Buy to and take advantage of these great savings on Lenovo laptops.

If you are searching for a different Lenovo laptop or want to find the absolute best price on a new laptop, be sure and check out our roundup of all the best laptop deals.